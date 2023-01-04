July 20, 1940-December 31, 2022

WATERLOO-Paul Jerome Roethler, 82, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Dec. 31 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born July 20, 1940 in Waterloo, son of Jerome and Marjorie Brooks Roethler. He married Judy Owens on Sept. 2, 1962 in the Little Brown Church, Nashua.

Paul graduated from Waterloo East High School and went to work for MidAmerican Energy. He started out as a draftsman and retired from management after 35 years in 1995.

Paul was very loyal to his work, but found time to balance time with his personal life. He enjoyed building and rebuilding things, from old cars, clocks, and furniture. Paul was also an avid golfer, achieving three “Hole-in-ones” in his lifetime. He loved all his granddaughters and enjoyed taking them fishing in his backyard on the Cedar. They will undoubtedly miss his famous homemade Mac and Cheese.

He is survived by: his wife: his daughter, Julie (Darin) Kacher of Tulsa, Okla.; his daughter-in-law, Dana Roethler of Cedar Falls; six granddaughters, Whitney (Rob Janozik) Phillmann, Jessica (Sam Sarsfield) Rousselow, Madison (Ben Hale) Rousselow, Meredith (Austin) Nedelcoff, Hannah Roethler and Olivia Rottinghaus; two great-granddaughters, Aria and Scotlyn; two brothers-in-law, Greg (Roxanne) Owens of Junction City, Wisc. and Philo Kipp of Jupiter, Florida; a nephew, Dan (Nancy) Salyer of Jupiter, Florida; and a niece, Janine (Brent) Zinkevcz, of Greenville, Wisc.

Preceded in death by his son, Mark A. Roethler; a brother, Bill (Donna) Roethler; and his sister, Lila Kipp.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at the funeral home on West Ridgeway, and continue for one hour before services on Saturday. The service will be livestreamed at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Facebook page.

Memorials: directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

