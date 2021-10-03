November 3, 1972-September 28, 2021

Paul James Kuehl, 48, Hudson, Iowa, formerly of Elkader, Iowa, passed away on September 28, 2021, near Hudson, Iowa. Paul was born on November 3, 1972, in Guttenberg, Iowa, to Gary and Nancy (Griffith) Kuehl. He graduated from Central Community High School in Elkader, Iowa, with the class of 1991. Paul was active during high school in several sports, but excelled in track and field, where he set school records and went to state three years in a row.

Paul was united in marriage to Beth Voss on June 3, 1995, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Postville, Iowa. Two sons, Luke and Ayden were born to this union. Paul was a loving, active father who taught his two sons life lessons; how to love deeply, help others, and take pride in their work. He passed on his unwavering faith and passion of hunting, fishing, and farming activities. He was also active in all their sporting events-yes, to the distress of his wife, he was the loudest on the sidelines.

After high school, Paul, along with his cousin and best friend, Joe, decided to see the west and joined a harvest team. After one season he returned to Elkader and became a fifth-generation printer. Taught by his grandfather Harold and his uncle Bob. In 1993, he started dating his life partner and moved to the Cedar Valley where he worked at several printing companies. He was currently employed as a Pressroom Supervisor/Operator at Woolverton Printing, his second family.

Paul adored his family, friends, and never knew a stranger. He loved hunting with his family, was known to call family members very early in the morning to lovingly annoy them, float the Turkey River, and organize a huge summer firework show. His antics cannot be replaced, in some cases not even reproduced.

Survivors include his wife, Beth Kuehl, Hudson; two sons, Luke and Ayden Kuehl, Hudson; his father and mother, Gary and Nancy Kuehl, Elkader; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bud and Myra Voss, Elkader; his brother, Tim (Dana) Kuehl, Creston; his sister, Rachel (Darrell) Jaster, Garber; his sister-in-law, Kris (Jeff) Marcks, Wadena; his nieces and nephews, Callie (Caleb) Davidson, Brady (Madeline) Kuehl, Saari Kuehl, Riley Townsend, McKenna and Collin Jaster, Carter and Keaton Marcks, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Paul was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, LaVern and Cora Mae Kuehl and his maternal grandparents, Harold and Louise Griffith.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 3-7 pm at the Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls, Iowa, 50613.

A private inurnment will take place at a later date on the South Farm, rural Elkader, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hudson Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Hudson Police Department or the Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Casual dress for the visitation is requested by the family. Due to Covid-19, masks are recommended.

Leonard – Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.