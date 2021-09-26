July 30, 1935-September 17, 2021

Paul James “Jim” Schroeder, 86, of Waterloo, died on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Bickford Senior Living at Cedar Falls.

He was born on July 30, 1935 in Waverly, son of Paul and Norma Hageman Schroeder. Jim graduated from Denver High School in 1952, received his BA in Education from Wartburg in May 1956, and his Masters + 30 in Social Science from UNI in August 1966.

Jim married Nadine Grace Buss on June 5, 1955; she preceded him in death on June 27, 2016.

He taught history beginning at Orange High School 1956-1972, Central High School 1972-1988 and West High School 1988 until retiring in 1996. He taught summer school and was the Social Science Chairman at Central High School and West High School. He taught Adult Education Classes at HIT (now HCC) and was an adjunct Professor at UNI in the late 1980s. He also volunteered on the Election Board in Waterloo after retirement.

Jim was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He was a lifetime and active member of the Waterloo (WEA), Iowa State (ISEA) and National (NEA) Education Associations.