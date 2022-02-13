Paul James “Dusty” Hulbert

Paul was born on December 9, 1960, in Sumner, Iowa, the son of Lloyd and Merlene (Knoll) Hulbert. He attended school in Waverly and then entered the United States Army, where he was medically discharged. He attended Ellsworth Community College and Hawkeye Community College where he became a welder. After college Paul moved to Colorado where he worked as welder on high rise buildings. He enjoyed being a good Samaritan to anyone at any time. While in Colorado, Paul fell in love with the area, the mountains and enjoyed driving his motorcycle; he was always accompanied by his trusty dog, Buddy.