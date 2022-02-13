 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul James “Dusty” Hulbert

Paul James “Dusty” Hulbert

December 9, 1960-February 6, 2022

JANESVILLE-Paul James “Dusty” Hulbert, 61 of Janesville and formerly of Denver, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial, Waterloo.

Paul was born on December 9, 1960, in Sumner, Iowa, the son of Lloyd and Merlene (Knoll) Hulbert. He attended school in Waverly and then entered the United States Army, where he was medically discharged. He attended Ellsworth Community College and Hawkeye Community College where he became a welder. After college Paul moved to Colorado where he worked as welder on high rise buildings. He enjoyed being a good Samaritan to anyone at any time. While in Colorado, Paul fell in love with the area, the mountains and enjoyed driving his motorcycle; he was always accompanied by his trusty dog, Buddy.

Paul is survived by his mother, Merlene DeVries, a son, Dustin; a daughter, Leanne and her husband, John Fisher; five grandchildren, Nick, Mike, Lochlenn, Waylon, and Lane; a brother, Bart (Norma); a sister, Nancy (Drew); a brother, Brian (Mary), and a brother, Tommy (Tonda). He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Hulbert; a brother, Bret and his stepfather, John DeVries.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Cedar Falls, Iowa on February 19, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187

