February 23, 1948-February 26, 2022

NEW HAMPTON-Paul J. Papenheim, 74, of New Hampton, formerly of Seattle WA, passed away Saturday, February 26, at Ravenswood Specialty Care, Waterloo.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Washington.

Friends greeted the family from 5:00—7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continued an hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at the church.

Online condolences for the Papenheim family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com 641-394-4334.

Paul was born February 23, 1948, in New Hampton, Iowa the son of Raymond and Hildegard (Orthaus) Papenheim.

Paul graduated from New Hampton High School in 1966 and enlisted in the U.S Marine Corps shortly thereafter serving two tours in Vietnam.

He worked as a self-employed building contractor in the Seattle area before retiring back to rural North Washington. In retirement, he was an avid gardener and enjoyed designing and engaging in many renovations to his home.

Survivors include: a brother, Gary R. (Linda) Papenheim of Cedar Falls; three sisters, Jane Phelps, Rochester, MN, Mary (Rick) Schmidt of Farmington, MN, and Norma (Bill) Paumen, Depauw, IN and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Merlin; sisters, Betty Biwer, Barb Thoma, Phyllis Larson, Carolyn Papenheim and his special friend, Merry Downing.