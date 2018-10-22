Try 1 month for 99¢
Paul J. Miltenberger

Paul Miltenberger

Paul J. Miltenberger 59 of Reinbeck passed away on Oct.16th at the VA Hospital in Iowa City.

He was born Jan. 14th, 1959 in Waterloo.

He served in the U.S.Navy from 1975 -1976. Then worked in construction for many years.

Survived by: Sister Michael (Robert) Burkholder of New Mexico; Brother Joseph (Jan) Miltenberger of Oregon; Sister Cecilia (Larry) Richards of Arizona; Brother Timothy(Dianna) Miltenberger of Iowa. Many Nieces Nephews great nieces and nephew and great great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: His parents Michael and Audrey Miltenberger, Brother Michael Miltenberger, Sisters Mary Trumbauer, Patricia Miltenberger, Helen Thoms , Brother John Miltenberger, niece Rebecca Trumbauer.

Celebration of live being held at Reinbeck Memorial Building Oct 28th, 2018 1p.m. -5p.m.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be made at:

www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

