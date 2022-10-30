Paul J. Hamilton

Paul James Hamilton was born June 9, 1937, in Winthrop, IA, the son of Raymon Cowan Hamilton and Lucille A. (McGraw) Hamilton. He graduated from St. John Catholic High School with the class of 1955. While in high school he worked at the grocery store, Conklin Decorating, and Hotel Pinicon as a bellhop. Following graduation, he joined the Army Air Corp. and served his country around the world. After his honorable discharge, Paul moved to Waterloo, IA, and worked at John Deere as a machinist for 30 years. He retired in 1990 and later moved to Independence. He enjoyed socializing and spending time outside, especially by the river. He was a member of the Bechter – Boies VFW Post 2440 in Independence.