August 31, 1928-February 4, 2023

PARKERSBURG-Paul Irvin Haan, age 94, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of John and Alice (Ibelings) Haan Jr. on August 31, 1928, in Ellsworth Minnesota. He grew up on a farm north of Rock Rapids, Iowa until the age of 7 before moving to Parkersburg. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1946 and then briefly worked at John Deere. He began farming on the family farm northeast of Parkersburg before being drafted into the United States Army serving from 1951 to 1953. During his service, Paul was stationed in Germany. He enjoyed traveling across Europe during his leave.

Paul was united in marriage to Gertrude (Ruth) Gibbs on December 26, 1956, at the Methodist Church in Strawberry Point, Iowa. The couple lived their entire married life in Butler County, Iowa, raising their two sons, Gerald and Irvin, on the family farm northeast of Parkersburg. Over the years Paul worked on the farm, raised cattle, custom hay baled and did dirt work with his cherished D2 Caterpillar. He also spent many hours picking up rocks. In 1989, Paul and Ruth moved to Parkersburg while he continued farming with his sons.

Paul was a member of the Parkersburg Christian Reformed Church, served on the church council and was Sunday School Superintendent for many years. He was also a member of the Parkersburg American Legion and the Aplington AMVETS. Paul and Ruth received the AP Falcon Booster Club Fans of the Year in 2019.

Throughout the years he enjoyed attending annual army reunions with his former company. In his spare time, he enjoyed going to Marian’s Café with his father for breakfast and later with many friends. He adored his grandchildren and loved attending their sporting and music events. He especially loved the time spent with his family and friends.

On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Paul passed away at Maple Manor Village in Aplington, Iowa. Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Haan (June 21, 2022); his parents; Gerald’s fiancée, Carol Heetland; brother Harold (Lillian) Haan; two nephews, Dennis and Roger Haan; one great-nephew, DJ Haan; and Aunt & Uncle, Grace and Charles Harvey.

Paul is survived by his two sons, Gerald Haan of Parkersburg, Iowa and Irvin (Amy) Haan of Parkersburg, Iowa; three grandchildren, Andrew Haan (fiancée Taylor Trueblood), Joshua Haan (special friend, Riley Groen) and Emma Haan; one niece, Nancy (Larry) Skipper and family; one niece-in-law, Helen Haan and family; three cousins, Eileen Harvey, Jean Perdue and Jane Lesperance; four brothers-in-law, Frank, Edward, Joseph and John (Janet) Gibbs; and one sister-in-law, E. Jane (Rick) Hazen.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Parkersburg Christian Reformed Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m., Friday, at the Parkersburg Christian Reformed Church and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com