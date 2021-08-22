 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paul Herbert Haase
0 entries

Paul Herbert Haase

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Herbert Haase

January 30, 1940-August 10, 2021

WATERLOO-Paul Herbert Haase, 81 of Waterloo died Tuesday August 10, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. He was born on January 30, 1940 in Bremer County, the son of Herbert and Mildred Ohman Haase. He graduated from Sumner High School and served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. Paul married Irene Schaffer on May 10, 1975 in Cedar Falls. He worked as a locator for Waterloo Water Works for 34 years. Paul was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls and enjoyed rebuilding antique cars. He had also been a member of the Shriners.

Survived by wife, Irene of Waterloo; daughter, Vicki (Jeff) Wilharm of Cedar Rapids; 3 sons, Randy Alberts and Rodney (Vicki) Alberts both of Cedar Falls, and Michael (Vanessa) Alberts of Cassville WI; 2 brothers, Ray (Susan) Haase and Terry (Jom) Haase; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister Ann (Dean) Meyer.

Memorial Service 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service in Waterloo. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites by the Evansdale AMVETs and Iowa Army National Guard Honors detail.

Memorials may be directed to the family where a fund will be established.

Visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to get rid of FOMO and embrace JOMO

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News