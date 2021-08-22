WATERLOO-Paul Herbert Haase, 81 of Waterloo died Tuesday August 10, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. He was born on January 30, 1940 in Bremer County, the son of Herbert and Mildred Ohman Haase. He graduated from Sumner High School and served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. Paul married Irene Schaffer on May 10, 1975 in Cedar Falls. He worked as a locator for Waterloo Water Works for 34 years. Paul was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls and enjoyed rebuilding antique cars. He had also been a member of the Shriners.