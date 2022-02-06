November 8, 1953-January 1, 2022

Paul Harlin Squires was born on November 8, 1953 in Ames, Iowa to Stanley and Betty (Jorgenson) Squires. He graduated from Ackley-Geneva High School in 1971. Paul graduated from Ellsworth College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, and AIB College of Business in Des Moines, Iowa. On January 7, 2012, he was united in marriage to Diane Vickery Tatterfield Squires. Paul passed away on January 1, 2022 after having endovascular complications.

Paul spent his career in banking, primarily at Security State Bank in Independence, Iowa and as Comptroller, Vice President at Commerce Bank of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.

Paul Squires is survived by his wife of nearly 10 years, Diane Squires of Tucson, Arizona; his father, Stanley Squires of Ackley, Iowa, his brother, Donald (Colleen) Squires of Clatskanie, Oregon, his sisters, Janet (Reggie) Dodd of Oskaloosa, Iowa and Jean (Jeffrey) Moorhouse of Onalaska, Wisconsin; his nephews and nieces Ben Squires, Ryan (Krista Marsala) Dodd, Julie (Eric) Vander Linden, Nick (Kelsey) Moorhouse, Kate Moorhouse, and Michael Moorhouse; and his great niece and great nephews Ava, Ethan, James, and Anders.

Paul also knew the love from his in-laws, John and Patricia Vickery of Tucson, Arizona; his stepchildren Tom (Heather) Tatterfield of North Andover, Massachusetts, Kelly Brace (partner Jason Cox) of Oro Valley, Arizona, and John Tatterfield of Vail, Arizona; and his step grandchildren Augustine, Benjamin, MacKenzi, Clifford, Eleanor and Anthony.

Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents and his mother, Betty (Jorgenson) Squires.

Paul enjoyed fast cars and military air shows. He owned a Trans Am and a Corvette. However, he didn’t own any military aircraft. Paul valued and loved his friends and family with all his heart. From heaven above, he is certainly sending his love to his family. Paul will truly be missed!

A ‘Celebration of Life’ will be held in Tucson, Arizona among family and friends at a later date. At 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, there will be a graveside service held at Oak Wood Cemetery in Ackley, Iowa. There will be a luncheon following at the Ackley United Methodist Church at 416 Hardin Street Ackley, Iowa.