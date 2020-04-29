(1937-2020)
WATERLOO -- Paul G. Manley, 83, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 27, at home.
He was born April 27, 1937, in Oelwein, son of Lester and Hattie Kraft Manley. Paul served in the Army National Guard and received an honorable discharge. He married Phyllis Fulks on May 19, 1979, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo; she died June 16, 2013.
Paul had worked as a telephone lineman in Colorado and at John Deere & Co. for 37 years; he worked as tester in quality control at the experimental farm, retiring in 1994. He was member of UAW Local 838.
Survivors: a son, Morgan (Emily) Manley of Norwalk; a daughter, Callie (Jeff) Henrichs of Story City; a brother, James (Janice) Manley of Waterloo; a brother, David (Gloria) Manley of Independence; a sister, Julianne Fuller of Evansdale; four grandchildren, Mari, Gabi, Caden, and Jettson; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Phyllis; a brother, Francis Manley; and nephew, Dean Manley.
Private graveside services: will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, with military rites by the Iowa Army National Guard funeral honor guard.
Memorials: to the family. All cards and condolences mailed to the funeral home will be sent to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com
Paul loved spending time with his grandchildren and family; his hobbies included telling stories of the old days; he attended Buckskinning re-enactments for more than 30 years; Paul also loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.