(1937-2020)

WATERLOO -- Paul G. Manley, 83, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 27, at home.

He was born April 27, 1937, in Oelwein, son of Lester and Hattie Kraft Manley. Paul served in the Army National Guard and received an honorable discharge. He married Phyllis Fulks on May 19, 1979, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo; she died June 16, 2013.

Paul had worked as a telephone lineman in Colorado and at John Deere & Co. for 37 years; he worked as tester in quality control at the experimental farm, retiring in 1994. He was member of UAW Local 838.

Survivors: a son, Morgan (Emily) Manley of Norwalk; a daughter, Callie (Jeff) Henrichs of Story City; a brother, James (Janice) Manley of Waterloo; a brother, David (Gloria) Manley of Independence; a sister, Julianne Fuller of Evansdale; four grandchildren, Mari, Gabi, Caden, and Jettson; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Phyllis; a brother, Francis Manley; and nephew, Dean Manley.

Private graveside services: will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, with military rites by the Iowa Army National Guard funeral honor guard.