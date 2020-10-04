(1958-2020)
Paul G. Haywood, 62, of Waterloo, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo from cancer/COVID.
He was born February 25, 1958, in Denver, Colo., son of Frank and Annie Haywood. Paul graduated from Lakewood High School, Colo., in 1976. He married Konnie Brustkern on June 20, 1992. After 40 years as a pipefitter/welder, starting at Local 208 in Colorado, Paul retired from Local 125 in Cedar Rapids.
Survived by his trophy wife, Konnie, of 28 blissful years; twin daughters Tristen (Jordan Carbiener) and Tabitha; one son, Travis (Dawn Lewis); eight very special grandchildren; and one brother, Frank Haywood (Pam).
Preceded in death by: his parents and stepfather, Al Songy.
Memorial Services: 10:30am, Monday, October 5, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, with inurnment in St. Mary Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Visitation from 3-6 p.m. today, October 4, at the church, with a 3pm rosary. Visitation also one hour before services.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.