May 28, 1945-January 24, 2021
Paul Francis Schiel, 75 of Waterloo, died January 24, 2021 in his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born May 28, 1945 in Waterloo, IA, son of Francis and Barbara Schiel(Foster). He married Kathryn Allen on October 22, 1966 in Waterloo. Paul served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. We Thank You for your service.
Paul was survived by his two daughters, Diane Wilson of Waterloo and Mary (Mark) Bortz of Robins; five grandchildren, Nick Hahn, Kaitlyn (Cody) Schiel-Stewart, McKayla Wilson, Amber and Taryn Bortz; four great-granddaughters, Sofia, Era’Zona, Aria and E’Layna. Fiance Tammy and her family. Sister Mary and Brother Louie.
Preceded in death by: his wife Kathryn Schiel of 53 years. His parents and brother Tommy.
Cards may be sent to his family P.O. Box 709, Gilbertville, IA 50634. A celebration of Life will be held on Friday March 5th, 2021 at 5:00pm at the Amvet Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave, Evansdale, IA. Due to Covid-19 concerns masks are required.
