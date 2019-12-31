{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Fisher

Paul Fisher

WATERLOO — Paul Fisher died Dec. 26 at NorthCrest. He was born July 27, 1941, in Center Point to Martin and Eva Fisher.

He was a veteran and graduated from Iowa State College. He worked at the Waterloo Post Office for 20 years and also was an LPN. He enjoyed carving and his family.

Survived by wife Janice, and daughter Tammy and two grandsons of Marion, and two sisters. Preceded in death by a brother and his parents.

Services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Zion Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with visitation one hour before services.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Fisher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments