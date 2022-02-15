NEW HAMPTON-Paul Ernest Hassman, age 108, of New Hampton, Iowa, passed away peacefully at the New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Funeral services for Paul will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the Harvest Church in New Hampton with Pastors Doug Harvey and David Byrd officiating. Arrangements are by the Conway-Markham Funeral Home.

Because of COVID-19, the family requests that friends and family attending wear masks. If you are unable to join the family at the church, please join the family via Facebook through Conway-Markham Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Burial will be at the New Hampton Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00- 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton and will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com.