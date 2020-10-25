 Skip to main content
Paul E. Sidebottom
Paul E. Sidebottom

Paul passed away in June from a brief illness. He is the son of Frank and Gerry Sidebottom. He is survived by his wife Sarah of Fort Worth TX, son Jesse Sidebottom, granddaughter Amelia Renken, grandson Vincent Sidebottom of Spring Valley MN. A graveside gathering will be held on Friday, November 6 at 10 a.m. at the Garden of Memories in Waterloo.

