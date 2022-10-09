Paul E. Kriener

September 17, 1935-September 18, 2022

WATERLOO-Paul E. Kriener, 87 of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 18 at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital.

He was born Sept. 17, 1935 in Waucoma, Iowa, son of Theodore and Viola Tierney Kriener. He married Leola A. Dilley on Feb. 28, 1959 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Paul served his nation honorably in the U.S. Army as a Corporal. He was employed with John Deere for 34 years of service, retiring on May 1, 1992.

He is survived by his wife; his son, Larry (Onna) Kriener of Waterloo; his grandson, Andrew (Collin Cochran) Kriener of Minneapolis.

Preceded in death by four brothers, Kenneth, Arnold, Charles and Donald; and two sisters, El Marie Warrens and Margaret Ames.

Service will be 10:30 Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 138 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1623. Presentation of the flag will be by the Iowa Army Honor Guard.

Public visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday.

Memorials: directed to the family which will be given to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Worker House, Waterloo.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.