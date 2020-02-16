Paul E. ‘Gene’ Standridge

(1950-2020)
EVANSDALE – Paul Eugene “Gene” Standridge, 69, of Lawton, Okla., died Monday, Feb. 10.
He was born Aug. 4, 1950, in Richmond, Calif., son of Paul and Mildred Elaine (Twaites) Standridge. At one time Gene worked at John Deere in Waterloo. He traveled the country as a supervisor for the construction of Walmart stores and worked in the oil fields of Oklahoma. Gene served his country in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War and was also stationed in Korea.
Survivors: four sisters, Diane (Marvin) Schellhorn of Waterloo, Mary Lou Nirk of Evansdale, Wanda Standridge of Jesup, and Teressa (Tim) Weeter of Waterloo; a brother, Terry Hanson of Cedar Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Gerald and Earl Standridge; and a sister, Elniece Pullin.
Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Evansdale AMVETS in Evansdale; inurnment at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials the charity of your choice.
Online condolences at www.beckerfuneral.com.
Gene was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He enjoyed gold prospecting, participating in billiard leagues, and tinkering with cars, especially his 1969 Camaro. He was always there when anyone needed help. Gene will be missed dearly.
