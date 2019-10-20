{{featured_button_text}}
Paul E. Eastman

Paul Eastman

(1926-2019)

WATERLOO – Paul Eugene Eastman, 93, formerly of Waterloo, died Oct. 11 at Banner Dell Webb Medical Center in Sun City, Ariz.

He was born Aug. 1, 1926, in Waterloo, son of Robert L. and Maude Emmaline Yeager Eastman.

He graduated from Waterloo West High School and attended Lutheran Bible College in Minnesota, Waldorf College and Kirkwood College. Paul worked for several area hospitals in Waterloo as an occupational physical therapist assistant before moving to Flagstaff, Ariz., where he worked over 40 years caring for the needs of other people.

Survived by: a brother, Robert R. Eastman of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; four sisters, Clara Patten, Ora Krie, Virginia Ryden and Edith Rich; and four brothers, Claire (Jim) Holcomb, Lava Eastman, Richard (Dick) Eastman and Gary Eastman.

Memorial services: may be arranged at a later date to take place in Waterloo. Paul’s remains will be scattered in the San Francisco Peaks in Flagstaff. Best Funeral Services in Peoria, Ariz., is in charge of arrangements.

Paul will be remembered for his prolific, entertaining letters-always signing off with, “Oceans of Love,” and his wonderful sense of humor. Paul also enjoyed painting, woodworking and many other crafts. He loved his daily walks out in nature. Paul was a faithful Christian all of his life.

