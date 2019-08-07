{{featured_button_text}}
Paul E. Bodine

Paul Bodine

Paul E. Bodine, 88, of Onalaska, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Benedictine Manor in La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 12, at Presbyterian Church of West Salem, 625 Franklin Street West, West Salem, WI. A visitation will be held the night prior on Sunday, August 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Prairie Room at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, WI.

A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

