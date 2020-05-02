Paul D. Halterman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1951-2020)

Paul, 68, passed away in Belleair Florida at home with his wife by his side to be with his Lord Jesus Christ.

He was born in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of William J. and Geraldine Koch Halterman.

While in Iowa, Paul endured many different business ventures. From owning the “Stable Lounge” with his brother Dave in Waterloo, Iowa, to eventually owning and selling an asphalt company in Des Moines, Iowa.

From Iowa, Paul moved to Clearwater Florida and started Asphalt Maintenance and Repair.

December 20, 2007, Paul married his wife, Linda Chenault in Keystone Colorado.

When not working, Paul enjoyed happy hour with his close friends. He looked forward to his “brother trips”, golfing, watching Sunday football and loving on his “fur” baby Suri.

Mr. Halterman is survived by his wife of 12 years, Linda Chenault of Belleair Florida; Brothers Michael of St. Louis, Missouri, Gerald and his wife, Kathy, of Oroville, California, David and Janet Halterman of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and his sister Dawn Meether of Cottage Grove, Minnesota; nephew Brian and his wife, Stephanie Verbraken, of Kansas City Mo.; and other nieces and nephews that all held a very special place in his heart.