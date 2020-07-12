Paul D. Ash

(1945-2020)
WATERLOO—Paul Daniel Ash, 74, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 7, at his home.
He was born July 27, 1945, in Eldora, the son of Erwin and Kathryn Groenewald Ash. He married Roxane Osborn March, 8, 1980, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Paul was employed by Viking Pump as a molder’s helper for 32 years before retiring in 2000. He was a member of Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church and the Parkersburg VFW. He served our country honorably in the United States Marine Corp. during the Vietnam Conflict.
Survived by: his wife, Roxane of Waterloo; three daughters, Jennifer Claussen, Melinda (Derrick Teague) Ash, and Ashley Ash, all of Waterloo; twin grandsons, Isaiah and Xavier Teague, both of Waterloo; three brothers, Donovan Ash of Grundy Center, Kay (Pauline) Ash of Parkersburg, and Kevin (Mona) Ash of Grundy Center; three sisters, Barb Becker of Grundy Center, Carol Hogan of Eufaula, Ala. and Edith Teney of Ill; a sister-in-law, Liz Ash of Grundy Center; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Ronald and Edwin Ash; a sister, Jeannette (Wilfred) Becker; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Becker.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery where full military rites will be performed by the Parkersburg American Legion Post 285 and Waterloo Post 138 along with the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard. A public visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral, we ask that you please wear a mask while in attendance. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on seating capacity, for those planning on attending the funeral service please RSVP to the church by calling: (319)232.4103.
Memorials may be directed to Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church, Cedar Valley Hospice Home or to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
He loved to spend time with his family and friends. Harpers Ferry was his second home where he loved to fish on the Mississippi and just be on the water.
