Paul D. Ash

(1945-2020)

WATERLOO—Paul Daniel Ash, 74, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 7, at his home.

He was born July 27, 1945, in Eldora, the son of Erwin and Kathryn Groenewald Ash. He married Roxane Osborn March, 8, 1980, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Paul was employed by Viking Pump as a molder’s helper for 32 years before retiring in 2000. He was a member of Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church and the Parkersburg VFW. He served our country honorably in the United States Marine Corp. during the Vietnam Conflict.

Survived by: his wife, Roxane of Waterloo; three daughters, Jennifer Claussen, Melinda (Derrick Teague) Ash, and Ashley Ash, all of Waterloo; twin grandsons, Isaiah and Xavier Teague, both of Waterloo; three brothers, Donovan Ash of Grundy Center, Kay (Pauline) Ash of Parkersburg, and Kevin (Mona) Ash of Grundy Center; three sisters, Barb Becker of Grundy Center, Carol Hogan of Eufaula, Ala. and Edith Teney of Ill; a sister-in-law, Liz Ash of Grundy Center; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Ronald and Edwin Ash; a sister, Jeannette (Wilfred) Becker; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Becker.