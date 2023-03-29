Paul Brietske, 65, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Saturday, March 25, 2023. He was born in Des Moines on January 8, 1958, son of Robert and Gayle (Hoyle) Brietske. Paul married Nanci Behrens on June 14, 1975 in Cedar Falls. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Edwin. Paul is survived by his wife; daughters: Shelly (John) Freet, Cindy (David) Mitchell and Becky (Kelly) Foss; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his mother; brother; and 3 sisters. Funeral at 10:30 am on Friday, March 31, 2023 with Visitation from 5-7:00 on Thursday, both at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Full obituary and other details at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.