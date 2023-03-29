January 8, 1958-March 25, 2023
Paul Brietske, 65, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Saturday, March 25, 2023. He was born in Des Moines on January 8, 1958, son of Robert and Gayle (Hoyle) Brietske. Paul married Nanci Behrens on June 14, 1975 in Cedar Falls. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Edwin. Paul is survived by his wife; daughters: Shelly (John) Freet, Cindy (David) Mitchell and Becky (Kelly) Foss; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his mother; brother; and 3 sisters. Funeral at 10:30 am on Friday, March 31, 2023 with Visitation from 5-7:00 on Thursday, both at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Full obituary and other details at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.