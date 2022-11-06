May 25, 1931-November 1, 2022

FREDERICKSBURG-Paul Boedeker age 91 of Fredericksburg, IA, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at The University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, IA.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg with Rev. Ronnie Koch officiating. For those unable to attend in person please join the family via Livestream at the link below.

Interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg with Paul’s grandchildren, Landon Muerhoff, Reid Boedeker, Jordan Boedeker, Whitney Brusich, Cade Hansen, Jeslyn Kleinschmidt, Grace Hansen, Madelyn Ackley, and Georgia Ackley serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 3:00—6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Hugeback—Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.