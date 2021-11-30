December 17, 1949-November 20, 2021

Paul Bemiss, 71, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 in Spring Hill, FL after a sudden illness. He was born on December 17, 1949 to Robert and Frances Halverson Bemiss in West Union, Iowa. He attended North High School and graduated on May 26, 1968. After graduation he attended NIACC in Mason City and graduated with an Associate Degree in Business in 1970. He moved back to West Union and was employed by John Havener pharmacy and was also employed by H & H Distributing. In 1971 after his parents passed away, he owned Bemiss Distributing with his brother Gary until they sold it in June of 2020. Paul had one son, Robert Michael and he was the joy in his life. He also loved his nieces and nephews and then his great-nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful father and uncle.

Paul was a member of the Bethel Presbyterian Church and he was baptized on January 9, 1950 and confirmed in May of 1963.

Paul was a member of the Jaycee’s chapter in West Union and he also loved bowling. He loved the game of golf, and most importantly matching his shoes to his visor. Paul ran JB Racing with Bob Gage for several years and he also enjoyed driving his race car. He co-owned the race team called Black Jack Racing with Layne Meyer. He loved Nascar and anything to do with racing, whether it be cars, horses or dogs. Paul also enjoyed hosting exchange students at his home and formed many friendships through the exchange program. Paul co-founded the Knob Prairie Benefit which raised over $500,000.00 for the children of our community and you can see many things around town, especially at the rec center this benefit funded. In 2010, Paul was named co-citizen of the year recognizing his charitable work around the community.

After his full-time retirement, he made his home permanent in Florida where he could be close to his son, Rob. He enjoyed going over to the golf course, which Rob manages, and visiting with all of the employees. He enjoyed his time in Florida, and especially enjoyed the visits from his Iowa family.

Left to cherish Paul’s memory is his son Rob, Spring Hill, FL his brother Gary Bemiss of West Union, sister Linda (Wayne) Schwarting of Marengo, his nieces and nephews Kevin (Caroline) Bemiss, Clermont, IA, Christine (Rick Thompson) Bemiss, West Union, IA Kelli (Dave) Lau, West Union, IA Michael (Tara) Bemiss, West Union, IA, Lori (Mark)Miller, Williamsburg, IA Matthew (Melissa) Schwarting, Overland Park, KS, Kari(Doug) Spence, Marengo, IA. Jamey (Geoff) Counase, Norwalk, Bobby Johnson, Norwalk, Mousa Shayan, Des Moines, Tabetha (Ted) Gehrke, Waterloo, Michael Berns, Waterloo, TJay ( Becci) Berns, Waterloo, Abi Eusau, David Berns and many step nieces and nephews. Paul is also survived by some special cousins, Kurt Bemiss, Roger Falb and Mike Schroyer. He is also survived by his ex-wife Cathy (Berns) Bemiss.

He is also survived by his great-nieces and nephews, Brittany, Brianna and Brooke Bemiss Thompson, Kedrick Bemiss and Jenna (Collin) Kane, Derik, Allison and Lukas Lau, Braeden and Blake Bemiss.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Frances Halverson Bemiss, his sister-in-law Cathy (Renwick) Bemiss and niece Jesse (Johnston) Shayan.

Visitation will be held on December 17, 2021 which would have been Paul’s 72nd birthday, at the West Union Event Center from 4:00—7:00 pm. The funeral will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:30 am at The Bethel Presbyterian Church, West Union, Iowa.

Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service is helping the family with the arrangements.