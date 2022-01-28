Paul Arthur Shader
January 25, 2022
Paul Arthur Shader, 70, passed away January 25, 2022 in Carson City, NV.
Paul was born in Waterloo, Iowa and graduated from East High School in 1969. After graduation, he served in the United States Marine Corps and received a bachelor’s degree from Wartburg College in Waverly, IA. Paul worked for the Waterloo Police Department, and served in a variety of policing roles throughout his career. A lifelong John Wayne and Green Bay Packers fan, he will be remembered for his quick wit and dry humor.
Paul will be missed by his wife of 39 years, Jeanne of Reno, NV; his children: Scott Shader (Christi) and Annette Shader; mother, Darlleen Shader; grandchildren: Samantha Shader, Brandon Shader, Caelen Thorn and Madison; siblings: Melony Shader, Christine Tyler (Rick), Carmen MacDonald (Kevin), Mary George (Don), Tony Shader (Kelly) and Terry Shader (Sue); loyal dog, Bee; as well as numerous family members and friends.
Paul was predeceased by his father, Paul Shader; and siblings: Cindee Bernard (Dan) and Kent Shader.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Reno Humane Society.
