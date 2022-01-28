 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul Arthur Shader

  • 0
Paul Arthur Shader

Paul Arthur Shader

January 25, 2022

Paul Arthur Shader, 70, passed away January 25, 2022 in Carson City, NV.

Paul was born in Waterloo, Iowa and graduated from East High School in 1969. After graduation, he served in the United States Marine Corps and received a bachelor’s degree from Wartburg College in Waverly, IA. Paul worked for the Waterloo Police Department, and served in a variety of policing roles throughout his career. A lifelong John Wayne and Green Bay Packers fan, he will be remembered for his quick wit and dry humor.

Paul will be missed by his wife of 39 years, Jeanne of Reno, NV; his children: Scott Shader (Christi) and Annette Shader; mother, Darlleen Shader; grandchildren: Samantha Shader, Brandon Shader, Caelen Thorn and Madison; siblings: Melony Shader, Christine Tyler (Rick), Carmen MacDonald (Kevin), Mary George (Don), Tony Shader (Kelly) and Terry Shader (Sue); loyal dog, Bee; as well as numerous family members and friends.

Paul was predeceased by his father, Paul Shader; and siblings: Cindee Bernard (Dan) and Kent Shader.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Reno Humane Society.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These pet products are unnecessary, according to vets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News