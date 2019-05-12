Paul “Tony” Haberer, DO, passed away from lung cancer on May 6th, 2019 at the age of 76. He died at his home in Euless, Texas, with his devoted dog, Chance, by his side.
Paul was born in 1942 in Sioux City, Iowa, to Paul and Grace Haberer. Shortly after his birth, they moved to Waterloo where he attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Columbus High School’s first graduating class in 1960. Then Paul enlisted in the United States Air Force & after completing his enlisted service he worked at John Deere and attended college. Paul graduated from Drake University in 1972 with a degree in Pharmacy. Paul then pursued a second degree in medicine & graduated from the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in 1975.
He practiced medicine in Texas for over 30 years focusing on family and emergency medicine. Treating patients with compassion and dignity was his lifelong passion!
He rejoined the USAF as an officer where he served as a Lieutenant Colonel in the reserves until 2007. Paul was active with his fellow veterans and a member of the American Legion. Service to others was a constant throughout his life.
Paul is lovingly remembered by his children: his stepson, Kenton Sassmann, daughter Tara Herington, and stepdaughter, Ashleigh Harrell. Papa Doc was a wonderful grandfather to his five grandchildren: Grant Vaughan, Elizabeth Herington, Cole Vaughan, Matthew Herington and Ryan Vaughan. He was also a great brother and uncle to his sister Becky Howlett (Chuck) and his niece Kate Howlett. His first marriage was to Patty Kerns-Sassmann. Following their divorce, he married DiAnne Perkins-Cruz.
As a remembrance to Paul, please honor his commitment to service by volunteering in your local community, or simply being kind to a veteran.
