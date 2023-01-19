October 12, 1951-January 16, 2023

WATERLOO-Paul A. Weidman, 71, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at home after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born October 12, 1951, in Waterloo, the son of Lloyd and Irene (Rigdon) Weidman.

Paul attended Dunkerton schools and graduated from East High in 1969. He then served in the United States Army. He went on to receive welding and auto mechanic certifications from Hawkeye Tech.

He married Linda Kay Briddle on June 2, 1973, in Fairbank.

Paul worked as a machinist at John Deere for 35 years until retiring in 2007.

He had served on the Dunkerton School Board. He was a member of the UAW Local 838. In his earlier years, he enjoyed driving stock cars. Paul liked to garden in his free time growing fresh produce in the summers. He was known to be a handyman, always staying busy, even building his own house with help from Linda’s father, Charles Briddle, Sr. He and Linda loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas and along the California coast.

Survived by his wife, Linda Weidman of Waterloo; two sons, Jay (Keri Jacobson) Weidman of Rochester, MN, and Jeffrey Weidman of Des Moines; three grandchildren, Brittany, Hannah and Braxten Weidman; two great-grandchildren, Maya and Noah; and two brothers, Michael (Irene) Weidman of Madrid and Samuel (Mary) Weidman of Chesterfield, VA.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lloyd Weidman, Jr.

Services: 1:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Locke on 4th (1519 W. 4th Street, Waterloo, IA)

Visitation: One hour prior to services at Locke on 4th

Memorials: May be directed to the family