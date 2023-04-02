Paul A. Gudenkauf

February 10, 1953-March 29, 2023

JESUP–Paul A. Gudenkauf, 70 years old of Jesup, IA, died of natural causes, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, Waterloo, IA.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 4th at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a rosary by the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus at 4:30 p.m., and a Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church and to the family to be donated to local needs.

Paul Allan Gudenkauf was born February 10, 1953, in Manchester, IA, the son of Carl John Gudenkauf and Mary Rita (Lewis) Gudenkauf. He grew up in the Monticello area and graduated from Monticello High School with the class of 1972. Paul was employed in the transportation industry; early in his career as a truck driver, and then as a trucking broker for many years.

Paul was very active in the community. He was a former member of the Jesup City Council and former board member of the Jesup Golf and Country Club; he was a member of The Knights of Columbus Council #8227 in Jesup, the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly #264 in Waterloo, Jesup Lions Club, and a board member of Winding Creek Meadows Assisted Living in Jesup. Whether it was helping out at the tractor pulls, fish fries, or the Farmer's Days pork feed – he was always there to lend a helping hand.

Paul always treasured his fishing trips out of state and to Canada. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing cards, and taking Polaris rides with his beloved golden retriever, Ginger.

Paul is survived by his wife, Diane Gudenkauf of Jesup; two sisters, Vicki Hudgins of Iowa City, IA, Beth Gudenkauf of Anamosa, IA; two brothers, Rick (Cindi) Gudenkauf of Wyoming, IA, Jim (Charlotte) Gudenkauf of Riverview, FL; one sister-in-law, Susan Gudenkauf of Wyoming, IA; special foreign exchange student friends, Tim Lanz and Patrick Jakob, both of Germany; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Garry Gudenkauf and Larry Gudenkauf; and one sister, Jacci Feltes.

Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.