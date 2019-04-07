(1926-2019)
WATERLOO — Paul A. Gilles, 92, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 3, at Friendship Village.
He was born May 20, 1926, in Stacyville, son of Roy and Anna Seibert Gilles. He married Gertrude Miller on June 17, 1947, in Johnsburg, Minn.
Paul was employed by John Deere as a laborer for 37 years before retiring in 1983. He served in the Navy during World War II.
Survived by: his wife, of Waterloo; five sons, Don Gilles of Lime Springs, Randy Gilles of Waterloo, Gary Gilles of Raymond, Curt (Chris) Gilles and Doug Gilles, both of Waterloo; two daughters, Joyce (Dave) Dunn and Jayne Gulden, both of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: five brothers, Wilfred, Wilmer, Reuben, Vernon and Danny; and four sisters, Marian, Theresa, Elizabeth and Adeline.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be performed by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the Naval Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. today, April 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.