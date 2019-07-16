{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Foglesong

Paul A. Foglesong

(1953-2019)

ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Paul A. Foglesong, 66, of Elk Run Heights, died Saturday, July 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital following a lengthy illness.

He was born April 15, 1953, the son of Orville and Irene Lawrence Foglesong. He married Terrie McBride on Sept. 19, 1987, in Waterloo.

Paul was a 1971 graduate of Waterloo East High School. He worked for Lucas Asphalt and then worked for Lister Concrete for 28 years, retiring in 2015.

He was a Boy Scout and a board member for Celebration First Assembly of God.

Survived by: his parents, Orville Foglesong and Irene Piehl, both of Ottumwa; his wife; three sons, Cory (Heidi) of Waterloo and David and Bruce (Kelsey), both of Evansdale; six grandchildren, Spencer, Sabree, Sayge, Araceli, Maricela and Natalia; two half brothers, John and Jim Piehl, both of Ottumwa; and two stepsisters, Sandy (Dewayne) Jacobson of Waterloo and Susan Thode of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: a half brother, Mark Piehl.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Celebration First Assembly of God, with inurnment at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Paul collected children’s farm equipment and Dicken’s era train sets.

