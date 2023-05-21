August 20, 1932-May 19, 2023

WATERLOO-Paul A. Brown, 90, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Wellspring Living of Friendship Village in Waterloo.

He was born August 20, 1932, in Waterloo, the son of Wilbur and Ester Ranney Brown. He graduated from Orange High School in 1950. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Paul married Janice A. Nieman June 8, 1957, in Shell Rock; she died November 12, 2014.

He worked as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service in La Porte City for 30 years, retiring in 1995. He also worked at Rath Packing Co. for seven years and farmed for 10 years.

Paul was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. He was also a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, the La Porte City American Legion, 4-H, and the Masonic Lodge in Dysart.

He is survived by two sons, William “Bill” (Elaine) of Cedar Falls, and Kent (Nikki) of Gilbertville; five grandchildren, Kyle, Tyler, Trever, Cody, and Jenna; two step-grandchildren, Anne and Tyler; two step-great-grandchildren, PJ and Stevie; and a brother, Lynn (Marjorie) Brown of Storrs, CT.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Private family burial will precede services at Orange Township Cemetery with military honors by La Porte City American Legion USS San Diego Post #207 and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. A link to live stream of services will be available on the Locke Funeral Services website. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Locke at Tower Park in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146.