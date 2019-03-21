Try 3 months for $3
Patty K. Klahsen

(1938-2019)

APLINGTON — Patty K. Klahsen, 80, of Aplington, died Monday, March 18, at Maple Manor Village, Aplington, during her two-day stay from natural causes.

She was born Aug. 30, 1938, in Waterloo, daughter of Henry and Lillian (Neilsen) Long. On May 6, 1966, she married Henry Klahsen at the Linden Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Patty graduated from Waterloo’s East High School in 1956. She worked at the DX Oil Co. as a bookkeeper. Through the years Patty helped Henry with much of the farming. She was an active member of the Washington Reformed Church, rural Ackley, where she helped with Bible school for many years and served in the kitchen for many years.

Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Kim Mollenbeck of Story City and Beth Klahsen of Des Moines; and a grandson, Kyle Mollenbeck.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Memorial services: 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington. Visitation will be for an hour before the services at the funeral chapel.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

She enjoyed collecting couple figurines, watches and when at auction she also collected costume jewelry.

