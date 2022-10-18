Patti Lynne Cohea (Card)

February 20, 1956-October 11, 2022

Patti passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 11, 2022. She was born on February 20, 1956, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Floyd Card, Jr., and Alma Buckridge Card. She graduated from West High School in 1974.

Patti loved spending time with family and friends and had the best smile. She cared deeply about everyone and passed those values on to her daughters and nieces. She was a wonderful mother, Nana, aunt, daughter, sister, and friend.

Patti worked at Eagles grocery store in Waterloo. Later on she worked at Kmart and Miguel’s Bar and Grill in Cedar Rapids. She made many close friendships.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma Buckridge Card and Floyd Card, Jr.; her brother, Curt Card; her sisters, Cindy Adams and Renee Cagley. She is survived by her daughters, Katie (Taylor) Royal and Keely Cohea; her grandkids Brody Schmitz, Isla Heckert, Wells Royal and Summer Royal; her brothers Rick (Karen) Card, Joe (Mary) Card, Kent (Pauline) Card and Jim (Marsha) DeWiese; her nieces Chastity Northrup, Jessica Williams, and Amber Cagley; and several other nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11am-4pm on Saturday, October 22nd at Amvets Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave, Evandale, IA 50707.