(1949-2019)
WATERLOO — Patsy M. “Pat” Thompson, 70, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Feb. 27, 1949, in Gays Mills, Wis., daughter of Clyde and Madeline Coppernoll Shirley. She married Kenneth R. “Kenny” Thompson on July 2, 1994, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He died July 14, 2017.
Pat graduated from Charles City High School in 1967.
Survivors include: a daughter, Crystal (Kelly) Bilyeu and a son, Randy (Christy) Jones, all of Edmond, Okla.; three grandchildren, Blake, Alex and Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Brooklynn and Aubree; five sisters, DeeDee, Millie, Sandy, Linda and Jan; two brothers, Bob and Roger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; four sisters, Ann, Sandra, Dee and Cheryl; and three brothers, Sonny, Mike and an infant Charles.
Celebration of her life: will be held at a later date. Pat and Kenny’s cremated remains will be scattered in one of their favorite places. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Pat’s family in care of Kearns Funeral Service, 3146 Kimball Ave., Waterloo 50702.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
Pat was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing and reading. She and Kenny spent many happy days traveling all over and spending time together. Pat also treasured time spent with her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.