Patsy Billerbeck

DYSART-Patsy “Pat” Maxine Fish Billerbeck was born on December 9, 1944, in Dennison, the daughter of Harry and Doris (Bergles) Fish. Pat graduated from Gladbrook High School in 1963. She was united in marriage to Gary Billerbeck on April 4, 1964. The couple moved to Dysart in 1977 where Pat worked at the Coffee Shop for 16 years. She was a member of the Dysart United Methodist Church and enjoyed baking, camping, fishing, doing word find puzzles, reading, and spending time with her family. Pat died at the age of 76 on September 8, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister-in-law, Barbara Fish; and a brother-in-law, Darroll Street. Pat is survived by 2 daughters, Tina (Nicki) Smith of Center Point and Julie (Troy) Warschkow of Iowa Falls; a son, Stacy (Kelli) Billerbeck of Traer; an honorary son, Ryan (Lyndsey) Anderson of Dysart; 4 grandchildren, Madison and Mason Warschkow and Hunter and Carter Anderson; a sister, Peggy Street; and a brother, Paul Fish. The funeral will be on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:30 AM at the Dysart United Methodist Church with the burial to follow at Dysart Cemetery. The visitation will be on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 4 to 7 PM at the Overton Funeral Home in Dysart.