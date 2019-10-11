{{featured_button_text}}
Patsy Kelly

Patsy A. Kelly

(1934-2019)

JESUP -- Patsy Ann Kelly, 85, of Jesup, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Buchanan County Health Center, Independence.

She was born Oct. 6, 1934, in Mason City, daughter of Frank Kasik and Leota (Frantz) Kasik. On May 9, 1954, she married Jerry Lee Kelly in Mason City. He preceded her in death.

She graduated from Mason City High School in 1952. She and her husband moved to Jesup in 1959. Patsy worked for the Waterloo School District for 15 years as a secretary and retired in 1994.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jesup.

Survived by: two sons, Michael (Terri) Kelly of Independence, Mo., and Timothy (Diana) Kelly of Jesup; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Thomas (Karen) Kelly of Madison, Ala.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and husband, Jerry.

Family graveside services: 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at White Funeral Home, Jesup.

Memorials: may be directed to the Jesup Public Library.

Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

