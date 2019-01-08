Patrick W. Mastin

Try 1 month for 99¢
Patrick Wayne Mastin died Jan. 5, 2019.

He was born March 17, 1952 in Corydon, Iowa. He married Cheryl Christen in 1970 and was divorced in 1988. He married Claire Lichty in 1990. He was employed at GE railcar repair from 1971-2000. He was currently retired from MH equipment in Waterloo.

Survivors include his wife, Claire, his daughter, Mikki (Mark) Warm of Jesup, his son Wade (Amanda) Mastin of Boone, and step-son, Dan (Alexandria) M. Lichty of Waterloo and grandchildren and one great grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bruce Mastin. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.

