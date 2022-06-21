 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patrick R. James

June 13, 2022

WATERLOO-Patrick R. James, age 45, of Waterloo, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home in Waterloo, Iowa.

Graveside Services took place at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Calvary Cemetery in Pocahontas, Iowa. Fr. Craig Collison officiated.

A Celebration of Life for Patrick will take place at a later date in Waterloo, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patrick’s name to Cedar Valley Hospice of Waterloo.

Powers Funeral Home of Pocahontas, Iowa handled the arrangements.

