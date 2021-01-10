June 17, 1945-January 9, 2021
Patrick “Pat” Tovar, 75, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 9, at UnityPoint Health- Allen Hospital.
He was born June 17, 1945, in Waterloo, the son of Juan and Felisa Zuniga Tovar. He married Marsha Jonte March 11, 1967, in the U.S. Naval Chapel in Oak Harbor, Washington.
Patrick received his Bachelor degree in Economics from Wartburg College and was employed by John Deere as an industrial engineer for 28 years, retiring in 2000. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Survived by: his wife, Marsha of Waterloo; two sons, Kenneth (Marie) Tovar of Waterloo, and Corey (Karina) Tovar of Cottonwood, Ariz., three grandchildren, Evan, Megan, and Darby Tovar; and five siblings, Manuel Tovar of Salem, Ore., Bernadine “Banner” Duenas of Waterloo, Mary Coughron of Waterloo, John (Betty) Tovar, Jr. of Cedar Falls and Daniel Tovar of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; three siblings, Pedro Tovar, Jesse Tovar, Francis Tovar and Mike Tovar.
Public memorial visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Military committal service in Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, will take place at a later date.
For those attending the visitation, a mask will be required.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.