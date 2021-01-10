June 17, 1945-January 9, 2021

Patrick “Pat” Tovar, 75, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 9, at UnityPoint Health- Allen Hospital.

He was born June 17, 1945, in Waterloo, the son of Juan and Felisa Zuniga Tovar. He married Marsha Jonte March 11, 1967, in the U.S. Naval Chapel in Oak Harbor, Washington.

Patrick received his Bachelor degree in Economics from Wartburg College and was employed by John Deere as an industrial engineer for 28 years, retiring in 2000. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Survived by: his wife, Marsha of Waterloo; two sons, Kenneth (Marie) Tovar of Waterloo, and Corey (Karina) Tovar of Cottonwood, Ariz., three grandchildren, Evan, Megan, and Darby Tovar; and five siblings, Manuel Tovar of Salem, Ore., Bernadine “Banner” Duenas of Waterloo, Mary Coughron of Waterloo, John (Betty) Tovar, Jr. of Cedar Falls and Daniel Tovar of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three siblings, Pedro Tovar, Jesse Tovar, Francis Tovar and Mike Tovar.