Patrick "Pat" Shahan

He was born on May 9, 1947, in Hampton, son of Carrol L. and Irene D. Brinkman-Shahan. He graduated from North Central High School with the class of 1967. He married Joy Jean Hospodarsky in La Porte City on June 15, 1968. Pat graduated the Police Science program at Hawkeye Community College and was a La Porte City Police officer for three years. After working in La Porte City he went on to work as a security guard at John Deere until he retired in 2004. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City, as well as the La Porte City Lions Club and Jaycees. Pat also volunteered with the La Porte City Fire Department.