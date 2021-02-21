March 26, 1964—February 16, 2021

Traer—Patrick “Pat” Henson, 56, of Traer, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born March 26, 1964, in Decatur, AL, son of Roy, Sr. and Jean A. Ward Henson. Pat married Tammy Criteser July 2, 2005 in Traer. He worked as a forklift driver for Ryder Logistics in Waterloo. Pat enjoyed spending his time working on cars, fishing, and playing video games.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy of Traer; daughter, Kim Hulbert of Waverly; son, Nick Henson of Waterloo; mother, Jean Henson of Traer; and two brothers, Gregg Henson, and Timothy Henson‚ both of Traer.

Pat is preceded in death by his father; two brothers, Roy Henson, Jr., and Jeff Henson, in infancy; and sister, Barbara Ann Henson.

Private Family Services: to take place in the Garden of Memories Mausoleum with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials: May be directed to the family.

