WATERLOO — Patrick “Pat” F. Craig, 78, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Parker Place Retirement Community, Parkersburg.
He was born Oct. 4, 1941, in Waterloo, son of William J. and Beulah Green Craig. He married Sharon Meinders in May 1963 in Waterloo.
He was employed by John Deere as an inspector for 35 years.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Kim Kemp of Waterloo; a son, Mark (Kim) Craig of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Emily Sanders, Brianna (Daven) Jorgensen, Aaron Kemp, Bailee Craig, Molli Craig, and Emily Craig; three sisters, JoAnn (Garth) Rathjen of Blaine, Minn., Kathleen Jensen of Cammeron, Wis., and Charlene Dahlin of Coon Rapids, Minn.; a brother, Edward (Judy) of Waterloo; and four sisters-in-law, Evelyn Craig, Joan Craig, and Ruth Knapp and Grace Craig.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Todd Craig; a grandson, Ryan Kemp; a son-in-law, Michael Kemp; six brothers, Thomas, William (Mildred), Richard (Fran), Robert, Roger, and James; three sisters, Monica (Dean) Cashman, Marie (Bob) Schlorff, Florence (Lee) Gaffney; a half sister, Eileen Stang; and two brothers-in-law, Steve Jensen and Perry Dahlin.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and for one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: to the American Cancer Society.
