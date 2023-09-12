Patrick Michael Dolan

Patrick Michael Dolan died peacefully and surrounded by his family on September 7, 2023, after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 80.

Patrick was born in Waterloo, Iowa on January 14, 1943. He is a graduate of Columbus High School in Waterloo, Loras College in Dubuque and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Patrick served in the U.S. Army on active duty during the Vietnam and Persian Gulf wars. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserve with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

He worked as a research associate at the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health and Hygiene in Baltimore for 41 years, retiring in 2012.

A resident of Joppatowne, Maryland for over 50 years, Patrick was a longtime member of St. Stephen Church, Bradshaw and the Knights of Columbus, Bel Air council.

Patrick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen Ellen (Morrell) Dolan, his son, Stephen Michael Dolan (Kristie), his daughters Catherine Marie Feist, Mary Elizabeth Dolan and Theresa Dolan Hickey, and three grandchildren, Evan Francis Dolan, Cara Nash Dolan and Addison Louise Feist. He is also survived by his niece Ann Marie Lynch and his nephew Aaron Michael Lynch (Jennifer). Patrick is preceded in death by his father, Stephen Francis Dolan, his mother Susan Catherine (Webbeking) Dolan and his sister Beverly Ann Lynch (Robert).

A Catholic Funeral Mass was held on Monday, September 11, 2023. at St. Stephen Church, Bradshaw in Kingsville, Maryland.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.schimunek-belair.com for the Dolan family.