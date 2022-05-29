Patrick Lee Malone

November 23, 1954-May 24, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Patrick Lee Malone, 66, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home.

He was born November 23, 1954, in Tennessee, the son of Raymond Earl and Virginia Lenth Malone Sr. He graduated from Cumberland High School in Maben, Mississippi. He worked at Terex Crane in Waverly for 37 years, retiring August 21, 2015.

Survived by his sister, Pamela M. Hamilton of Grenada, MS; nephew, Stewart (Anna) Hamilton; niece Virginia Hamilton; and extended Iowa family, Scott and Amy Smith and their families. Preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Raymond Earl Malone Jr.

Gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Pat loved fishing, riding his Harley Davidson, and everything about Mississippi. “A day without chicken is like a day without sunshine.”