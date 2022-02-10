Nov. 14, 1959-Feb. 8, 2022
WATERLOO-Patrick J. Wardlow, 62, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, February 8, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital due to unexpected health complications.
He was born November 14, 1959 in Waterloo, son of James and Ramona Burke Wardlow. He married Renee Loftus on May 4, 1985 in Waterloo.
Pat was employed as a Journeyman Electrician for many years working the last 20 years with the Waterloo Community School District.
Pat was an avid food network fan who loved to use new ideas in his meals. He loved spending time with his friends and family, he enjoyed watching new shows or movies or relaxing to one of his books. He wasn’t into too many sports, yet was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was always coming home with new cuts and bruises due to his genetic clumsiness. Pat was both an immovable man and also one of the first by your side when he was needed. He was as dependable as abrasive, as stubborn as he was loving. All in all, for as flawed of a man as he was, he was still perfect.
Survivors include: his wife; a son, Erin Wardlow of Waterloo; a daughter, Elizabeth Wardlow of Minneapolis, Minnesota; four brothers, William Wardlow of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, James (Adriana) Wardlow of Boynton Beach, Florida, Michael (Sarita) Wardlow of Minnetonka, Minnesota and Thomas (Susan) Wardlow of Waverly; and three sisters, Ellen Benson of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Catherine (Greg) Slick of LaPorte City and Maureen (James) Rozen of Robbins.
He is preceded in death by: his parents.
A private memorial service will be held with Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street assisting the family.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
