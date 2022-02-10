Patrick J. Wardlow

Pat was an avid food network fan who loved to use new ideas in his meals. He loved spending time with his friends and family, he enjoyed watching new shows or movies or relaxing to one of his books. He wasn’t into too many sports, yet was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was always coming home with new cuts and bruises due to his genetic clumsiness. Pat was both an immovable man and also one of the first by your side when he was needed. He was as dependable as abrasive, as stubborn as he was loving. All in all, for as flawed of a man as he was, he was still perfect.