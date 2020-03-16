(1953-2020)

WATERLOO – Patrick J. Kinsel, 66, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born Dec. 1, 1953, in New Hampton, son of Virgil Eugene Kinsel and Elsie Angela (Horan) Kinsel. In 1971 he entered the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. While in the Marines, he received his GED. On Oct. 26, 1974, he married Sherryl Marie Reuter at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Pat was a welder and worked 34 years at John Deere in Waterloo until his retirement in 2008.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Angela (Rob) Vandemark of Norwalk, and Lisa (Mike) Even of Gilbertville; five grandchildren; a brother, Clifford Kinsel of Waterloo; and a sister, Mary Kinsel of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Raymond Kinsel.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at White Funeral Home, 1315 Main St., Jesup, with inurnment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond, with military rites conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the funeral home.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences www.White-MtHope.com

