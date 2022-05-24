August 19, 1938-March 24, 2022

WATERLOO-Patrick J. Hayes Jr., 83, of Waterloo, IA died on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home in Waterloo, IA.

Patrick was born on August 19, 1938, in Freeburg, MN the son of Patrick and Ardella C. (Lechtenberg) Hayes. He was a 1956 graduate of Caledonia High School in Caledonia, MN, and then enlisted in the United States Navy that same year. He served proudly for three years and returned to Freeburg, MN in 1959. In 1961, Patrick took a job as a Machinist at John Deere Manufacturing in Waterloo, IA, working there for over thirty-four years retiring in 1995.

On January 6, 1963, he married Marilyn J Ganrude, in Waterloo, IA. They made their home in Waterloo and raised three children together. They later divorced. His children meant the world to him. They traveled around the United States throughout the years visiting aunts and uncles on both the east and west coasts, making many memories along the way.

Patrick married Kathy (Stevens) Brockling, on January 30, 2015, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo, IA

Patrick was an avid motorsports enthusiast; he enjoyed all forms of racing his entire life. He especially loved traveling to Midwestern dirt tracks with his wife Kathy. Patrick and Kathy were fixtures not only in the grandstands but in the pits where they enjoyed meeting and talking to the drivers, crewmembers and staff members.

Patrick’s pride and joy was what he lovingly called “The Land”. Hayes’s acre is a two-acre piece of land that he built a pole building on and later added living quarters in so that he always had a place to stay when in Minnesota. Patrick and Kathy made numerous trips to the “The Land” not only to work but relax and frequent their favorite diner the High Chaparral in New Albin, IA, where the food was always good and the stories plentiful.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Hayes, Waterloo, IA, his children; two sons, Joe (Dawn) of Marion and Pat “P.J.” (Jennifer) of Waconia, Minn.; a daughter, Michelle “Missi” Alexander of Apple Valley, Minn.; four step-children; Travis (Nickole) Brockling, Bentonville, AR, Nikki (Kevin) Sidles, Independence, IA, Jill (Scott) Eddy, Independence, IA, Justin (Nina) Brockling, Las Vegas, NV; six grandchildren, Chase, Brody, Kensington, Erik, P.J. IV, and Jackson; ten step-grandchildren, Jake, Zach, Lucas, Precious “PJ”, Gable, Carter, Nathan, Brayden, Amelia, and Noah. He is survived by five sisters Carmen Hayes, of Rochester, MN, Ginny Mitchell of Caledonia, MN, Colleen (Ed) Stellner, of Onalaska, WI, and Dana (Dean) Goetzinger of Rochester, MN, Kelly (Bill) Schulte of Chanhassen, MN; brothers Tim Hayes of Oakdale, MN, Joe (Joni) Hayes of LaCresent, MN and Kevin Hayes of Rochester, MN, and a special friend Mark Alexander

Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Ardella Hayes, and three sisters: Judy Hayes, Jane Nelson, and Juanita Scanlan.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Freeburg, MN with a reception to follow at the St. Patrick’s Hall in Brownsville, MN. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life for Patrick in Waterloo, IA at a later date.

