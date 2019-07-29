{{featured_button_text}}
Patrick Hayden

Patrick Hayden

(1951-2019)

WATERLOO -- Patrick S. Hayden, 68, of Waterloo, died on Monday, July 22, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1951, in Waterloo, son of Searles Harold and Alice Marie (Mahoney) Hayden.

Patrick graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1969 and attended Kirkwood Community College. He also earned an occupational training certificate from Hawkeye Community College.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. Patrick worked for the family business, Searles Hayden Signs, from 1970- 2001. He then worked in the Environmental Services department at Covenant Medical Center.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by: two sisters, Karen (Joe) Parriott of Omaha, Neb., and Kathy (Paul) Christensen of Waterloo; two brothers, Mike (Kay) Hayden of Omaha and Tom Hayden of Waterloo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents and grandparents.

Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. Military honors will be accorded by the US Navy Honors Detail, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Patrick enjoyed playing the guitar and was in a band for several years. He also enjoyed working with computers.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Patrick Hayden
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments