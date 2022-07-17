WATERLOO-Patrick G. McCraney, 67, September 21, 1954 - July 2, 2022 died after a short illness. He was born to Vernon and Geraldine McCraney in Waterloo, Iowa where he was a lifelong resident. He was preceded in death by both parents. Also preceded in death by two brothers, Randy and Roger and a sister, Carol Sparks. He is survived by three brothers, Michael, Tony, and John, and 3 sisters, Jo Antrim, Barbara Sero, and Angela Downs. RIP dear brother. We will miss you.